Black Queens Can Clinch AWCON - Yusif Basigi

Former Sekondi Hasaccas trainer, Yusif Basigi says the Black Queens have what it takes to win the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.

Ghana will welcome Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, South Africa, Mali, Zambia and Algeria to battle it out for the ultimate.

Bashir Hayford and his ladies are currently on a nationwide training tour where they have been playing series of friendly matches ahead of the championship.

However, reports have gone viral that the Queens will play Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia in friendly matches before the tournament.

Yusif Basigi, who is the head coach of Ghana's female U-20 team previously led the Black Queens to win Bronze medal in Cameroon two years ago is confident Ghana can lift the trophy.

“Yes I am very confident they can win it, I know most of the ladies, I worked with them during my team with the team and I know they will deliver,” Basigi is quoted as saying by Ghanasportsonline.com.

“The likes of Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa and the rest will all be coming with the aim of winning the competition.

“But I believe as host, we have a little edge over them because we will get the home support, which should motivate the players.

“I am very optimistic they can make history this time around.

“Two years ago we were close only to lose to the host Cameroon in the semifinals.”

The competition will kick off from November 17 to December 1.