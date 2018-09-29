Kevin-Prince Boateng Should Not Be Called Back Into The Black Stars - J.E Sarpong

Controversial Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong says Kevin-Prince Boateng does not merit a recall into the Black Stars despite his superb form for US Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

Boateng retired from international football in 2011, citing fatigue from combining club football and international duties but later rescinded his decision and represented the Black Stars at the World Cup three years later.

But he was dismissed from the team's camp together with Sulley Muntari on disciplinary grounds and has been banned indefinitely.

However, with the Black Stars struggling in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, some Ghanaians believe coach Kwesi Appiah should call him back for the doubleheader against Sierra Leone next month.

'Every coach need quality players in their teams but it shouldn't be at the expense of his principles," Sarpong told Joy Sports.

'If you are a player and you are not disciplined, it makes the coach's work extremely difficult because the young players may emulate the bad behaviours from those who feel like superstars and destroy the chemistry of the team.

