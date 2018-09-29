modernghana logo

Official Mascot For 2018 AWCON Launched [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The official mascot, song and website for the upcoming 2018 African Women's Cup has been launched on Friday night.

The mascot named “Agrohemaa” was unveiled in a ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The mascot who comes in the form of an eagle will also be used for merchandising the tournament to the World.

Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria and Mali will join Ghana for the 11th edition of the Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

The competition has been slated to start on November 17 to December 1.

Pictures below...

929201812749 1i841p5bbv 42674851 783930128444351 1626512855253647360 n

929201812749 wcsevihutp 42669600 1800464620002098 3331519454772199424 n

929201812749 8csevihutp 42674978 1800464420002118 8143477680793190400 n

929201812750 wbrduhgtto 42677864 1800463930002167 7549049847634984960 n

929201812750 m6htk8w331 42689874 1830610653695482 8817150967687413760 n copy copy

929201812751 wbreuihtto 42697402 1800463833335510 8625077895611547648 n copy 2

929201812752 8dt2wkivvq 42723546 1800464213335472 3503196160951058432 n copy

929201812752 j4eq27t2gb 42727690 1830610680362146 1841850695725088768 n copy 2

929201812753 0f72yl3xxs 42756587 1800464476668779 6608287731606880256 n copy

929201812753 0g730m4yxt 42758756 1800464010002159 8711325752357814272 n copy 2

929201812754 0g830n4yyt 42789189 1800462686668958 8612655157974401024 n

929201812754 osjvm0y442 42824745 1830610673695480 9163296482449686528 n

929201812755 qvlxpcb543 42885675 1800463090002251 432824822448259072 n

929201812756 1j041p5cbv img 20180928 195810 3301140x570

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

