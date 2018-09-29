Official Mascot For 2018 AWCON Launched [PICTURES]

The official mascot, song and website for the upcoming 2018 African Women's Cup has been launched on Friday night.

The mascot named “Agrohemaa” was unveiled in a ceremony at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The mascot who comes in the form of an eagle will also be used for merchandising the tournament to the World.

Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria and Mali will join Ghana for the 11th edition of the Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

The competition has been slated to start on November 17 to December 1.

Pictures below...