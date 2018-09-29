Official Mascot And Song Launched For 2018 AWCON [VIDEO]

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Women African Cup of Nations 2018, has officially launched the mascot for the tournament.

The Mascot, named Agro Hemaa, to with, Queen of the game, was unveiled by the Youth And Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday night.

The official music for the tournament which was composed by Akosua Agyepong, Wiyala and Grace Ashy was also unveiled.

A website designated to carry all information about the competition and previous tournaments was also unveiled.

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah however, tasked the Black Queens to take up responsibility by winning the competition.

However, the sector minister had the assurance from the Black Queens who were represented by the spokesperson of the team who assured Ghanaians winning gold is not beyond their reach, but she admonished citizens to throw their weight behind the team.

Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria and Mali will join Ghana for the 11th edition of the Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

The tournament is set to start on November 17 and ends at December 1.