Felix Anan Calls On Supporters To Troop To Stadium For Berekum Chelsea Clash

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Anan has called on supporters to troop to the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend to rally behind the team as they go toe to toe with Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine Warriors after dismantling sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak subsequently played Ashanti Gold in a two-legged tie dubbed the Golden Clash.

The tie eventually ending five all on aggregate. The Kumasi based side have now set the sight on Berekum Chelsea to test their might.

Felix Anan in an interview with Light FM has disclosed that even though they are without a head coach, they are going to put up a good performance against Chelsea to entertain their fans in the absence of competitive league in the country.

“The supporters need to come to the stadium this Sunday because we all know that because of the Anas expose we don't have any matches to play so if there is any friendly matches to entertain our supporters, I want them to come in their numbers to support us”, Felix Anan urged.

It can be recalled that Kotoko mutually released coach Paa Kwasi Fabian after the two parties had a fallout. Assistant Coach Akakpo Patron has since then been training with the team with a new head coach to be announced by the team at the end of this month.

“We don't have head coach now but we the players are still training hard ahead of the Chelsea match and coach Akakpo Patron always advise us to do away with coaching problem and concentrate on our games”, Anan added.