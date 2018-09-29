Ghanaian striker Nana Poku scores for Al-Wakrah SC in Qatar

Ghanaian striker Nana Poku scored for Al-Wakrah SC who lost at home against Al Mu'aidar in Qatar second-tier.

Poku's goal wasn't enough to salvage a point for Al-Wakrah who were beaten 2-1.

It was his first goal of the season having joined the club in the summer from Egypt.

Despite the defeat, Al-Wakrah remain third on the log.

