Wimbledon Striker Kwesi Appiah Must Pass Late Fitness Test To Face Oxford
Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah faces a late fitness test to play for AFC Wimbledon ahead of their League One clash with Oxford.
Appiah missed last weekend's loss at Accrington because of a groin strain but has since returned to training.
The 28-year-old has been battling for fitness this season.
However, he has scored two goals in seven league appearances.
