Wimbledon Striker Kwesi Appiah Must Pass Late Fitness Test To Face Oxford

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah faces a late fitness test to play for AFC Wimbledon ahead of their League One clash with Oxford.

Appiah missed last weekend's loss at Accrington because of a groin strain but has since returned to training.

The 28-year-old has been battling for fitness this season.

However, he has scored two goals in seven league appearances.

