FIFA/CAF Normalization Committee To Name PRO Next Week

According to SportsWorldGhana.com, the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association will officially name a spokesperson next week.

The Committee which was appointed by FIFA last week at the premises of the Ghana Football Association to see the day to day running of football in the country has been without a spokesperson.

Reports have gone viral that Committee will either appoint former Public Relation Officer for the Liaison team, Dan Kweku Yeboah or ace broadcaster, Michael Oti Adjei.

But despite the continuous speculations, the normalization led by Dr Kofi Amoah don’t seem to be in a haste to disclose their choice.

However, a source close to committee told SportsworldGhana.com that the spokesperson of the Committee will be announced via a press statement latest next week Wednesday.

The Committee will travel to Cairo for FIFA Conference and return on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, after which they will make the much-anticipated announcement.