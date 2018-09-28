European Football Championship 2024 Takes Place In Germany

Extremely much was at stake for the German Football Association (GFA) Now it is clear: The UEFA awards the tournament in six years to Germany. Where it will be played and what that means for the controversial GFA President, Reinhard Grindel.

The "summer fairly tales" comes on in Germany, the German Football Association (GFA) can breathe deeply. The European Championship 2024 takes place in Germany! The Executive Committee of the European Football Union UEFA decided for the application of the German Football Association (GFA) and a total of four times against Turkey. The vote was surprisingly clear. 12 to 4 in favour of Germany with one abstention.

Grindel: "I feel responsibility"

In the auditorium of the chic European Football Union (GFA) headquarters on Lake Geneva, the GFA delegation cheered President Reinhard Grindel, Ambassador Philipp Lahm and national coach Joachim Löw. The GFA will host the European tournament for the second time since the 1988 finals-18 years after the 2006 World Cup summer fairy tale.

"I thank the UEFA for their incredible confidence, I feel responsibility and we will do our utmost to live up to expectations," said the GFA President, Reinhard Grindel after the announcement.

Final in Munich or Berlin

Will be played in six years in Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Cologne, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen and Frankfurt/Main. The GFA expects that a total of 2.78 million viewers can come to the 51 games in the stadiums. In addition, there will be big fan miles again. Which city gets which lot, is still set. For the final but only Munich and Berlin come into question.

For the GFA, the EM award was of existential importance. After the turmoil surrounding Turkish/German player, Mesut Özil and the World Cup debacle in Russia, the association has been exposed to massive criticism in recent months. Had also the EM application failed, the next storm would have begun. Many had also linked Grindel's future as a member of the association to the decision - now the 57-year-old, who will be elected until 2019, will also be able to win the bid.

Fourth defeat for Turkey

"We offer political and economic stability, we have a sustainability concept and have the experience of organising big tournaments," Grindel had said in advance. UEFA can "rely on us to see a Euro in 2024, which will advance the development of football in Europe and will be an unforgettable experience for all fans".

The GFA had favourably gone into the secret ballot, eligible to vote were 16 men and one woman. The umbrella organisation had issued the German application in its evaluation report the better testimonial. Among other things, the Turkish campaign criticised the lack of a "human rights action plan". Turkey had already failed with applications for the finals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Investment of eight billion planned

With Germany, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has apparently opted for the "safe" applicant. All stadiums are already available, only minor things need to be improved or adjusted. "With regard to the orientation, special transport infrastructure projects are neither planned nor necessary," said UEFA. By 2024, the federal government, independent of the EM, plans to invest eight billion, including 270 new kilometres of motorway.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)