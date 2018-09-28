Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Sues Anas, 2 Others Over Number 12

Suspended Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has sued ace investigator Anas Aremeyaw Anas for ridiculing him in the infamous Number 12 investigative sting.

With two others, TigereyePI and one Ahmed Hussein Soale included as Respondents, Mr Nyantakyi is seeking damages for what he says is the violation of his fundamental human rights.

He averred in the suit filed on the 25th September 2018, the secret recording of his interactions and the publication of same by the defendants were not only an assault on his dignity but caused him considerable embarrassment through the “caustic and adverse and social comments.”

He is consequently demanding an order of the court to “declare that the secret recording of my conversation and interactions with Respondents and publishing same without my consent and authority violates my fundamental human right to privacy and confidentiality in my dealings with others.”

He is also asking the court to declare that by “prejudicially and deliberately publishing the secret recording of my conversations with Respondents and misrepresenting to the public that Respondents paid me money under corrupt circumstances thereby exposing me to ridicule…”

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

