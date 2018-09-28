Ex-Dreams FC Midfielder Patrick Arthur Named MOTM On Debut For Angelholms IF

Ghanaian midfielder Patrick Arthur was named as the Most Valuable Player on his debut for Angelholms IF in their 3-1 defeat against Skovde AIK in the Swedish third-tier league.

Arthur joins the side on a loan deal from Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC.

Despite making a 38th-minute introduction as a replacement for Alexander Engholm, the 21-year-old's performance was able to earn him the Man-of-the-Match gong.

"It was very painful but we will surely bring back smiles on the face of our fans in our next game on Sunday," Arthur told Kickgh.com

"I give thanks to the most-high God for the award and dedicate it to the officials and players at my former club Dreams FC.

"I am much elated to clinch this award on my debut for Angelholms FF and hoping to move up on the league table."

