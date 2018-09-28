BabyJet U-16 Tournament Dream Team To Begin Camping Today

The BabyJet U-16 tournament Dream Team will begin training today (Friday) at the Attram De Visser Academy.

The team is expected to camp at the academy for three days ahead of their European tour next year.

The players will be taken through drills and also have access to the world-class training equipment at the facility which owned and managed by former Black Stars player, Godwin Attram.

In all 16 teams participated in the competition with five clubs from five other African countries.

Dansoman-based Great Somax emerged champions largely due to their sensational forward Mathew Cudjoe.

Cudjoe, nicknamed Messi, bagged six goals – more than any player –, scored the only hat-trick and was crowned overall Best Player.

Below is a list of the players in the Dream Team:

1. Philip Goldan- Bolga Masters

2. Rashid Okine- Great Somas

3. Stephen Sackey- Dansoman Barcelona

4. Takyi Otoo Bonney - Great Somas

5. Azubire Nathaniel- Bolga Masters

6.Samuel Mawuena - new life

7. Moses Abbey - Great somas

8. Gideon Boateng - Cheetah

9. Mohamed Gouni - Attram De-Visser

10. Matthew Cudjoe - Great Somas

11. Gabriel Asampana - Bolga masters

12. Abdul Manaf Ibrahim - Attram De-Visser

13. Fred Nii Noi Nortey - New Life

14. Iddrisu Aziz - Bolga Soccer Masters

15. Prince Annor - Scores Academy

16. Gideon Owusu - Dansoman Barcelona

17. Solomon Sosu - Dansoman Barcelonaa

18. Godwin Agbevor - Scores academy

19. Abdul Mumin Isaka - Bolga masters

20. Eric Kavi - Attram

21. Felix Abuska - cedar stars

22. Emmanuel Agyemang - Cedar Stars

23. Emmanuel Bio - Cheetah FC

24. Abdul Manaf Anor - Dansoman Barcelona

25. Baba Hanza Mohammed- New Life Academy