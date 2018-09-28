CAF Maintains Ghana As 2018 Women's AFCON Host

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have decided to maintain Ghana as host for 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

A CAF Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt unanimously agreed not to strip off the hosting rights from the West African country.

Ghana was on the edge of being denied the rights to host the eight-team tournament from 17 November to 1 December.

This after CAF's General Secretary Anthony Baffoe expressed dissatisfaction about Ghana's preparations, saying the Local Organizing Committee needed to back up.

But the drama seems to be over after the meeting yesterday (Thursday) decided to give Ghana another chance to get things right in six weeks time.

"Ghana will host the 2018 AWCON. We discussed the importance of CAF giving them support instead of punishing them because the country has gone through some trying times in the past few months" an unnamed senior CAF Exco member is quoted by soka25east.com

"It was decided the Normalisation Committee will be given full support to ensure they achieve their mandate and help them get the AWCON ready in time instead of stripping them of the rights as earlier envisaged."

The tournament Mascot will be unveiled today.