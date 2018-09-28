MTN Invitational Set To Ignite Celebrity Golf Course Today

The Sakumono Celebrity Golf Course will be set ablaze this Friday, September 28, when it takes it turn to host the 2018 MTN Invitational Tournament. Tee off is at 1pm.

About 100 golfers from all the country have been extended invitation in this strict by invitation event.

Mr Emmanuel Gyasi, the Business Segment Manager, MTN disclosed that his company uses the golf tournaments to engage, foster and deepen their already strong relationship with their high value customers and key stakeholders

”Our efforts have been rewarded and golfers from all over the country and every sector of the economy have always waited with bated breath for our Invitational Tournaments ”

He further said the enthusiasm shown by participants truly exhibits their acceptance of the role these event play in the business sector.

Playing under the theme MTN Business –Your One -Stop-Shop for ICT Needs, the tournament has some surprising prizes for award winners.

Mr Gyasi concluded that just like in the previous times a golf clinic to inculcate and whip the desire to playing the game will precede the tournament