Junior Golfers Show Potential At Ghana Open

Ten Junior golfers teed it up at the Tema Country Golf Club as part of a support division in the just ended Ghana Open Golf Tournament.

The Junior event was played over 9-holes with juniors representing Achimota, Celebrity, Takoradi, Bogoso and Tafo amongst the field.

The windy conditions made play tough for them. This means that it took a sharp game to emerge victorious.

In the end Frank Kumako of Tafo won on countback with a score of 46 gross. Second place went to Philip Yeboah of Achimota who also carded a score of 46 gross.

Third was Derrick Abbey of Achimota who brought home a score of 48 gross. A group of 20 Junior golfers from Ace It Foundation also got to watch all the action while supporting their colleagues in the junior field.