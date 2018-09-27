Anas Can Easily Be Bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has reiterated that ace investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a dishonest person and can easily be bribed to compromise his investigative work.

According to the former Hearts of Oak board member, the award-winning undercover journalist has lost credibility and should not be taken seriously by Ghanaians as he doesn't do genuine investigations.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe who's Ghana's former Ambassador to Serbia stated that the integrity of the work by Anas is in question.

"…the people of this country are not fools, at least I'm not a fool. He should give us a break with that fake so-called investigation that he's been making, he fake.

"I'm telling you that Anas is fake, initially people believed in him including myself, but he's so fake.

"I mean how can you come out with such serious investigations and then you disclose it to people, in fact, it was a topic for discussion on the air before it came out finally."