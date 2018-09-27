Kwesi Nyantakyi Could Escape FIFA Sanction - Nyaho Tamakloe

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamkloe in an interview with Accra Starr FM has said that former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi can go unpunished by FIFA after he is done serving his suspension.

The former CAF 1st vice president made the headlines for the bad reasons after he was exposed in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' video.

Following the premiering of the documentary, the world football governing body slapped a 90-day ban on him and has extended it for another 45 days.

However, speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, the former Hearts of Oak board member insists he will not be surprised if Nyantakyi goes unpunished by FIFA.

"If we are not careful, eventually FIFA can set him free, mark my words.

"I am saying that because what has he really done so far, what have we come out with that Kwesi Nyantakyi has done this or that wrongly.

"He was accused by people and his name was mentioned in the Anas video there is no evidence “

"He mentioned certain names and I think that people felt that he has stepped on their toes wrongly but aside that what has he done so far, nothing and I have that strong conviction that it can happen that he will go unpunished," he added.