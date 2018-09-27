GHALCA/StarTimes Mini Tournament Cancelled

The Mini tournament proposed by StarTimes and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has been cancelled after a GHALCA delegation met with the newly set up Normalization Committee set up by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Government of Ghana.

An Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece into football has left football activities in tatters. A documentary that has seen the boss of the Ghana Football Association resign leaving the credibility of the Association in doubt.

With the absence of league action in the country, the proposed gala was expected to keep clubs in the country active in football to ensure players stay in shape until the road is cleared for league action to resume.

GHALCA boss Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo in an interview with Accra based Top FM has disclosed that the normalization committee has proposed a new format for the tournament and hence the gala will not be played now.

“The StarTimes gala won’t be played now. It will take a different format as we have agreed with Normalization committee”, Mr. Fianoo stated.

He further shared that; “They (normalization committee) just started work a week ago and they don’t want to always be in the news. They say they want to get things done as quickly as possible but they think the competition should take a different format.”

The committee has been given six months to run the affairs of the Ghana Football Association and put the necessary measures in place to revive football in the country in a more improved and better way.