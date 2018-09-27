C.K Akunnor And Yusif Abubakar Shortlisted For Kotoko Coaching Job

Former Black Stars skipper, C.K Akunnor and former Techiman City gaffer, Yusif Abubakar has been shortlisted for Asante Kotoko vacant coaching job.

According to sources, the pair has been selected from a list of coaches who submitted their credentials for the position.

Reports emerged that former Aduana Stars gaffer Yusif Abubakar had been appointed but sources says the two time Ghana Premier League winner is in strong contention with C.K Akunnor who was also initially said to have agreed a two-year deal with the Club.

The head coach position became vacant following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The management of the club are hence expected to assess the two coaches before making a choice in the coming weeks.

Assistant Coach Akakpo Patron is currently taking charge of the team.