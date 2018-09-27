Sint-Truiden Winger Elton Acolatse Hungry For Success In Belgium

Ghanaian youngster Elton Acolatse says his desire to succeed in Belgium keeps growing after a good start to the season with Sint-Truiden.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has been in top form for the club this season and played a crucial role as Sint-Truiden thrashed Duffel 3-0 in the Belgium cup on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old admits he feels motivated to give his best since joining Sint-Truiden on loan from Club Brugge in the summer.

"The hunger to show me is great", he said as he helped the club reach the round of 16 in the Belgium cup.

Elton Acolatse is expected to start and star in the Sint Truiden's trip to Anderlecht on Sunday.

Sint-Truiden are seventh on the Jupiler Pro League table after 8 games in the season.

