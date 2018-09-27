Ghana frontman Patrick Twumasi is set to spend a short spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Deportivo Alaves training. Test carried out ...
Patrick Twumasi Suffers Injury In Deportivo Alaves Training
Ghana frontman Patrick Twumasi is set to spend a short spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Deportivo Alaves training.
Test carried out by the club's doctors show that the Ghanaian international has suffered a grade 1 sprain on the ankle of his left leg.
The 24-year-old will miss the clash against Getafe on Thursday night.
Twumasi will undergo a conservative treatment and his evolution will be seen every day.
He joined La Liga on a four-year deal from Kazakhstan champions FC Astana this summer.
