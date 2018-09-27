Patrick Twumasi Suffers Injury In Deportivo Alaves Training

Ghana frontman Patrick Twumasi is set to spend a short spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Deportivo Alaves training.

Test carried out by the club's doctors show that the Ghanaian international has suffered a grade 1 sprain on the ankle of his left leg.

The 24-year-old will miss the clash against Getafe on Thursday night.

Twumasi will undergo a conservative treatment and his evolution will be seen every day.

He joined La Liga on a four-year deal from Kazakhstan champions FC Astana this summer.

