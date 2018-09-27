Work On Azumah Nelson Sports Complex To Be Completed Next Year – Isaac Asiamah

Minister for Youth and Sports, Honorable Isaac Kwame Asiamah has disclosed that work on the Kaneshi Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is going to be completed next year by this time.

The Sports Complex has been known to be in a poor state even though it is supposed to be one of the top sporting facilities in the country for the development of all sorts of sporting disciplines.

In an interview with Class FM earlier today from far away United States of America, the outspoken Minister has confirmed that work is currently ongoing at the sports complex to get the facility back in shape and better. He bemoaned the fact that the complex has been abandoned even though it has been named after legendary boxer Azumah Nelson.

“Kaneshi Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is abandoned. You name a facility after a personality. After such an industrious son of Ghana and then you allow it to rot. It is very disgraceful. Now we are fixing that place. When you go out there work is ongoing and by next year this time it would have been completed”, Honorable Isaac Asiamah said.

He further stated that they are looking to use the facility to house National teams for training and activities that will promote the development of sports in the country no matter the discipline.

“And that (Azumah Nelson Sports Complex) is the place we want to even secure for our National Teams for training and all those things. A swimming pool will be there and everything will be there to train them.

The sports minister has also cut sod for the construction of a couple of training pitches for the development of sports in the country.