Kwadwo Asamoah Excels As Inter Milan Thumps Fiorentina
Kwadwo Asamoah continued his impressive form as Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina 2:1 in the Italian Serie A on Tuesday evening.
Everton loanee, Kevin Mirallas struck the post early on for Fiorentina but the former European champions broke the deadlock in half-time with Mauro Icardi converting a penalty after a handball by Vitor Hugo following a VAR review.
Federico Chiesa levelled six minutes after half-time with a long-range shot which deflected off Milan Skriniar and the visitors took control after that.
It looked only a matter of time until Fiorentina scored a winner but instead D'Ambrosio swapped passes with Icardi from a throw-in and fired past Alban Lafont.
Inter have 10 points from their opening six games which have included three wins - as well as shock defeats to Sassuolo and Parma.