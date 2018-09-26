-
Partey Scores In Atletico's La Liga Win Over Huesca
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored his first goal of the season as Atletico Madrid beat minnows Huesca 3-0 in the Spanish La Liga on Tuesday evening.
With Saul Niguez and Rodri both rested, Partey took his chance in Atleti's midfield, capping off an all-action performance with a goal of the highest quality.
Partey scored a sublime long-range finish to double Atleti’s lead after Griezmann opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he tucked in Diego Costa's cut-back.
Koke sealed the points with the third goal before halftime.
The victory lifted Atletico up to third in the table - two points behind Barcelona and Real Madrid