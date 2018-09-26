Pogba Will Not Captain Man United Again - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba he will not captain the club again because of concerns about the midfielder's attitude.

Pogba was told of the decision before Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Derby.

Mourinho has attempted to underline his authority after an error by Pogba led to Wolves' equaliser at Old Trafford on Saturday and the player's subsequent comments criticising United's tactics.

Pogba, 25, tried to play down his comments in a tweet on Monday.

In his programme notes for Tuesday's game, which Derby won on penalties, Mourinho said he was unhappy with some members of his squad.

"[The game against Wolves was] an important lesson; a lesson that I repeat week after week after week, a lesson that some boys are not learning," he said.

"Every team that play Manchester United are playing the game of their lives, and we need to match that level of aggression, motivation and desire - 95% isn't enough when others give 101%."

Pogba was not named in the matchday squad, with Ashley Young captaining the side.

The France midfielder was at the game, watching on from the stands as the Championship side came through a shootout to win.

Before the game Mourinho was asked about his decision to leave Pogba out, saying "They are rested. I gave a rest to Luke Shaw, to Paul, to Victor Lindelof, to Antonio Valencia, to David de Gea. I have to play with a good team."

Following last Saturday's 1-1 draw, Pogba said the wanted the team to be able to "attack, attack, attack" at Old Trafford.

"We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack," said the France World Cup winner.

"When we play like [that] it's easier for us."

Pogba - who rejoined the club from Juventus for a then world record £89m in 2016 - fell out of favour at United last season and suggested he was dissatisfied with life at Old Trafford.

France boss Didier Deschamps recently said the perception of Pogba as "individualistic" was inaccurate, and that his midfielder was misunderstood by fans and the media.