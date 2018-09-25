MTN Invitational Golf At Celebrity Club On Friday

The Sakumono Celebrity Golf Course would be set ablaze on Friday, September 28, when it takes it turn to host the 2018 MTN Invitational Tournament.

The event, which would tee off at 1pm, with over 100 golfers from all the country, is based on strict invitation.

In an interview, Mr Emmanuel Gyasi, the Business Segment Manager, MTN said, his company uses golf tournaments to engage, faster and deepen their already strong relationship, with their high-value customers and key stakeholders

"Our efforts have been rewarded and golfers from all over the country and every sector of the economy, have always waited with bated breath for our Invitational Tournaments".

He said the enthusiasm shown by participants truly exhibits their acceptance of the role these event play in the business sector.

Playing under the theme "MTN Business --Your One-Stop-Shop for ICT Needs", the tournament have some surprising prizes for award winners.

Mr. Gyasi said a golf clinic to inculcate and whip the desire to play the game would the tournament.