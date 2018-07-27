UFC Star Conor McGregor Avoids Jail With Guilty Plea

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time.

McGregor had faced multiple criminal charges stemming from an altercation in April with other fighters.

As part of his deal he is required to undergo anger management treatment. The plea will not affect his US work visa.

In a statement outside the New York City courthouse, the 30-year-old thanked the judge and prosecutors "for allowing me to move forward"

He will also be required to fulfil five days of community service and, in exchange, will be cleared of criminal charges.

McGregor had been facing 12 criminal charges related to the incident at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on 5 April.

The charges against McGregor had included menacing, assault resulting in injury, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The most serious charges carried a maximum sentence of seven years.

In a two-sentence statement outside the courthouse, he said: "I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA [District Attorney] and the judge for allowing me to move forward."

"I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans: thank you for the support."

His fans had gathered outside the court, with several holding signs expressing their support for the "champ".