Charles Taylor Slams Kojo Yankah; Labels Him As A Complete 'Joke'

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, Charles Taylor has slammed Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Kojo Yankah as a complete joke for mingling football in the country with politics.

Mr Yankah, who is also a member of the Ghana FA has consistently blasted the government for taking steps to dissolve the country's football governing body after the public showing of the 'Number 12' video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which has collapsed the foundations of Ghana Football.

The controversial football administrator in an interview with Asempa FM insisted that that government won’t dissolve the nation’s football governing body if all NDC members peacefully quit their roles at the FA.

He said, “The government will not dissolve the GFA if members resign because they want all the NDC members out of the FA, I am an NDC member and stopped active politics because the NPP destroyed my businesses in 2000”

“The government is setting a bad precedent and if care is not taken, another government when voted into power will follow suit," he added

However, the former Ghana international in an interview with Kumasi based Kumasi FM thinks otherwise and therefore wants Mr Yankah to desist from making such unhealthy comments.

“A person like Kojo Yanka needs not to be taken serious. I do not see any sense in what he says, he only spits jokes and ‘concert.

”These are the people who have destroyed our game. Why didn’t he stay in Ghana than living in the USA and be pouring only negative thoughts in Ghana?" he quizzed.

”With his assertion, it means footballers need to reveal their political affiliations before earning a call-up to the national team. I’m entreating the media to stop interviewing him. Such people are only interested in throwing dust in the eyes of the masses.”