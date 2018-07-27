'Welcome Home' - Stephen Appiah To Andre Ayew After Completing Fenerbahçe Switch

Former Black Stars has wished Andre Ayew all the best after completing his move to Fenerbahçe on Friday.

The Ghana international joined the Turkish side on a long season from Swansea City with an option of making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Ayew has been unveiled after passing his mandatory medicals and has been handed the number 20 jersey ahead of the new season.

And Stephen Appiah who excelled during his playing days with the Turkish giants has wished the Black Stars deputy all the best.

Below is the message he posted on Instagram...



Appiah, who is now the technical coordinator of the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana played for the Turkish side from 2005 to 2008 and won many trophies.