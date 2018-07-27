modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Aduana Stars Depart For Congo [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Confederations Cup, Aduana Stars has left the shores of the country for DR Congo ahead of their Group A game against AS Vita.

The Ghana Premier League champions will play as guests to the Congolese side this Sunday.

Aduana Stars won the first game 2-1 fortnight ago and they will be seeking to repeat that form in DR Congo.

After three games, Aduana Stars have amassed 4 points same as AS Vita.

Pictures below...

Djgk8anx0aamxmlDjgk8anx0aamxml

Aduana-696x522Aduana-696x522

Djgk9wfxsaanu WDjgk9wfxsaanu W

Djgk83rw0aarut1Djgk83rw0aarut1

