2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: Aduana Stars Depart For Congo [PICTURES]
Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Confederations Cup, Aduana Stars has left the shores of the country for DR Congo ahead of their Group A game against AS Vita.
The Ghana Premier League champions will play as guests to the Congolese side this Sunday.
Aduana Stars won the first game 2-1 fortnight ago and they will be seeking to repeat that form in DR Congo.
After three games, Aduana Stars have amassed 4 points same as AS Vita.
Pictures below...
