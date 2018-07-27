Nicholas Opoku To Mark Udinese Competitive Debut Against Serie A Returnees Parma

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku could mark his competitive debut for Udinese in the serie A opener against Parma on August 19th.

The Black Stars defender joined the Italian side from Tunisian side Club African, and signed a four-year deal worth â‚¬1.5 million.

The defender is currently with the club on preseason and featured in their friendly against FVG Representative, where they won by 10 goals to zero.

Opoku joined compatriot Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, who is now recovering for a knee surgery.

Badu will not be fit in time for the opener but Opoku could make his debut against Parma, having impressed Udinese manager Julio Velazquez.

Udinese will travel to Parma on the opening week before welcoming Sampdoria in their first home game of the season the second week.

