KP Boateng To Mark Serie A Debut For Sassuolo Against Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Milan

Kevin-Prince Boateng's Serie A debut for Sassuolo could come at home against Kwadwo Asamoah's after the league fixtures were confirmed on Thursday.

Boateng shocked many by announcing his intention move back to Italy after helping Eintracht Frankfurt clinch the German DFB Pokal last term.

The Ghana international became a marquee signing the Green and Black lads after penning a two-year deal earlier this month.

The 31-year-old has already exhibited his quality in the side's colours after netting five goals in two pre-season appearances, which has sparked belief amongst their teeming fans that the Ghanaian can inspire them to achieve their modest target of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side opens the 2018-19 season at home to Inter Milan which could pit Kevin-Prince Boateng, Claud Adjapong and want-away midfielder Alfred Duncan against Kwadwo Asamoah who joined the Nerazzuri on a three-year deal as a free agent after leaving champions Juventus at the end of his contract last season.

Meanwhile, Asamoah has also hit the ground running for Luciano Spalletti's outfit after churning out three appearances in their last three pre-season friendlies, including a 90 minutes appearance in their 1-1 stalemate against English Championship side Sheffield United.

The match is set to come off on Sunday, August 8, 2018.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com