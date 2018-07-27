Turkey Prez. Blasts Germany Over Ozil Treatment

Mesut Ozil’s picture with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led to a huge furore

Turkey president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the “unacceptable” treatment of Mesut Ozil by the German Football Federation.

Ozil, 29, withdrew from international football on Sunday, saying that “racism and disrespect” over his Turkish heritage directed towards him and his family were major factors behind his decision.

The Arsenal playmaker felt he was made a scapegoat for Germany’s poor showing at the World Cup in Russia after a meeting with Erdogan in London.

“Such racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable,” Erdogan told reporters in parliament.

“Furthermore, how do you explain being unable to tolerate Mesut, Ilkay [Gundogan] and Cenk Tosun taking a photograph in London out of respect for their Turkish roots?

“There are some that could not stomach this, but there are established, responsible politicians who are standing with Mesut.”

Ozil, Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan and Everton striker, Cenk Tosun met Erdogan during the Turkish president’s three-day trip to England in May. All three players of Turkish descent but born in Germany presented Erdogan with a shirt from their respective clubs and took a photo with him.

The photograph sparked months of controversy in the lead-up to the World Cup, both because of Erdogan’s autocratic policies and because Ozil and Gundogan were set to represent Germany. Most of the criticisms fell on Ozil after Gundogan released a statement explaining his part in the photo, but the Arsenal man stayed silent.

“All members of the global football community must be united in our continued efforts to drive out racism and intolerance — and we must work together to ensure football can realise its potential to achieve the positive social impact that promotes the values of inclusivity and respect.”