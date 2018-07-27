Andre Ayew To Wear No.20 At Fenerbahçe SK

Black Stars deputy captain, Andre Ayew has been given the No. 20 jersey while playing for Turkish giants Fenerbahçe SK.

The Ghana international completed his move to the Turkish side English Championship side Swansea City on Friday after passing his medical in the capital city of Istanbul.

The former West Ham United forward will wear the No 20 jersey at the club as his favourite No 10 shirt had already been taken by one of the firmly established legends of Fenerbahce.

Ayew penned down a one-year loan deal with an option to sign the attacking player on a permanent deal on Friday at the club's headquarters in Istanbul.

He will be registered in time to make the Yellow Canaries Champions League Third-Round clash against Benfica in Portugal on 7 August.

The striker will join Roberto Soldado as the second first-choice striker available to manager Phillip Cocu.