Fenerbahçe SK Unveils Andre Ayew
Turkish side, Fenerbahçe SK has unveiled Andre Ayew ahead of the new season.
The Black Stars deputy captain is on a long loan at the Turkish side from Swansea City.
Ayew rejoined the Welsh side in January from West Ham United for a club record fee.
However, Ayew failed to a make an instant impact and after 12 matches played, the Ghana international failed to find the back of the net.