modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Simple Proof: Christianity Is A Deception!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
38 minutes ago | Football News

Fenerbahçe SK Unveils Andre Ayew

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Fenerbahçe SK Unveils Andre Ayew

Turkish side, Fenerbahçe SK has unveiled Andre Ayew ahead of the new season.

The Black Stars deputy captain is on a long loan at the Turkish side from Swansea City.

Ayew rejoined the Welsh side in January from West Ham United for a club record fee.

However, Ayew failed to a make an instant impact and after 12 matches played, the Ghana international failed to find the back of the net.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

quot-img-1Let the Living God be True & all men be liars.

By: Jonathan Hayfron-Ben quot-img-1
body-container-line