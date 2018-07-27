Jordan Ayew At Centre Of Tug-Of-War Between Leicester City And Fulham

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew is at the centre of a battle between English Premier League sides Leicester City and Fulham.

The two clubs are fighting a deal before with the Ghanaian angling for a move away from Liberty Stadium.

Newly-promoted Fulham are expected to return with an improved offer after seeing an £8m offer rejected by the Swans earlier this month.

The Cottagers are keen to bring the Ghana international to Craven Cottage as they seek to reinforce their squad on their return to the top-flight of English football.

Multiple reports also say Leicester City are interested in the former Marseille man, who impressed heavily for Swansea last season.

Ayew, the third son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele, emerged the best player for Swansea City last season despite failing to help them avoid the drop.

He scored seven goals and provided two assists in 36 Premier League matches last term.

Swansea may consider both temporary and permanent approaches for Ayew, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com