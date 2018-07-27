Caleb Ekuban's Leeds United Future Up In Smoke

The future of Caleb Ekuban at Leeds United has been thrown wide open after he was left without a squad number ahead of the 2018-19 season.

United have made several alternations from the previous campaign and appears the Ghanaian will not feature in the plans of new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The 23-year-old joined the Whites in the summer last year from FK Partizani Tirana but recurrent injuries affected his first season at Elland Road.

The Ghanaian joined the English side from Chievo Verona with a high profile personality but things did not go according to plan.

He signed a four-year deal with the Championship side but reports are suggesting he may be allowed to leave.

The Whites are reportedly in the market interested in signing two new strikers - which practically push the African out of the club.

He scored just once and featured 20 times - with several of them being second-half appearances.

