Why Loaning Out Andre Ayew Is The Step Taken In The Right Direction From Swansea City

Ghana forward Andre Ayew is on the verge of joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a season-long loan from Swansea City in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fenerbahce have an option to sign the 28-year-old Ghana international on a permanent deal after the loan spell.

Ayew, 28, returned to Swansea in January, having left for West Ham in the summer of 2016. But he failed to score in 12 appearances after joining for his second spell at the Welsh club.

Believed to be one of Swansea's highest earners, Ayew's departure was inevitable following the club's relegation from the Premier League this past season. But could Swansea new boss Graham Potter have done well by keeping Ayew at the club?

Genuinely, Swansea have been open to the idea of loaning or selling Ayew for the right price ever since they dropped down to the Championship. Graham Potter looks to trim the club's wage bill in the wake of relegation and raise funds for his own transfer plans before the transfer window slams shut next month. And that could be the reason why he allowed Ayew to leave for Fenerbahce.

Ayew was bursting with confidence when he first arrived in the Premier League from Ligue 1 side Marseille in 2015. A fine season with Swansea saw the Ghanaian get picked up by West Ham in 2016. Injuries, constant managerial changes and instability at West Ham meant Ayew failed to live up to his potential in two seasons and returned to Swansea in January 2018.

There was initial promise back at Swansea as he reunited with brother Jordan but regardless of that, he failed to produce enough goods for the club to help them stay in the Premier League. The Swans went down under Carlos Carvalhal with Ayew just registering 2 assists in 12 games.

Following Swansea's relegation, it was very difficult to think of Ayew remaining at the club. Although the Ghana international is a great option to have in the squad due to his versatility and pace, he can hardly be considered as a top player. Above all, the 28-year-old attacker lacks the consistency to produce the goods and Potter will need reliable performers who can deliver week in and week out in the highly demanding Championship.

Needless to say, the Swans have to offload some big earners and re-mould their squad as they embrace Championship football for at least a season. And offloading an experienced, versatile but inconsistent Ayew is the step taken in the right direction from the south Wales club.

