"We're In Talks With Hearts of Oak Over A Two-Legged Friendly Encounter" - Asante Kotoko PRO

The spokesman for Asante Kotoko, Obed Acheampong has disclosed that his outfit are in talks with Hearts of Oak over a proposal to play two-legged friendly matches.

Ghana football for the past weeks has been halted due a documentary carried out by a renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

There have not been any competitive matches since June 6, 2018, and the clubs have advanced to play friendly matches.

According to Obed Acheampong, they have received a proposal from their sworn adversaries for a two-legged friendly match dated 5th and 12th August 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"We are in talks with Hearts of Oak to play a friendly match. It will be a two-legged affair," Acheampong revealed on Happy FM.

"We are looking at playing the matches in August if things go as planned."

"The proposal was done by Hearts of Oak which Kotoko wholeheartedly accepted."

"We will write to the appropriate authorities for the officials, stadiums and other stuff."

