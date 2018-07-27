Thomas Partey Excels In Atletico Madrid Win Over Arsenal In International Champions Cup

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey was in action as Atletico Madrid beat Arsenal in penalty shootouts in the International Champions Cup on Thursday.

Partey started the game and excelled in midfield but was substituted in the second half as the La Liga side continue preparations ahead of the new campaign.

The much-anticipated match ended 1-1 in normal time.

Arsenal teenager Emile Smith-Rowe cancelled out Luciano Vietto's opener to take the game to a shootout.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan saved three penalties and scored the winning kick as Arsenal lost 3-1 in Singapore.

The UEFA Europa League winners face the French side Saint-GermanGerman next in the competition on Monday.