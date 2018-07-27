Samuel Tetteh Stars As LASK Linz Thrash Lillestroem In Europa Cup Qualifiers

Ghanaian winger Samuel Tetteh came off the bench in the second half to help Austrian side LASK Linz thrash Norwegian side Lillestroem in the first leg of the Europa Cup group stages qualifiers.

The former WAFA midfielder who shrugged off a minor injury within the week started from the bench for the crucial encounter at home.

Austrian midfielder Thomas Goiginger opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute to usher in the momentum for the host. Right on the brink of half-time James Holland doubled the lead for LASK.

Samuel Tetteh came on in the 68th minute to replace Yusuf Otubanjo and two minutes later Thomas Goiginger scored his second goal and the club's third on the night.

The demolishing was completed when midfielder, Dominik Frieser scored in the final minute of the game.

Samuel Tetteh was influential for his side in the final twenty minutes and he expressed delight in the victory.

Great win for us today in the first leg of the @EuropaLeague Qualification🙏🏼 Happy to get some minutes in the second half 💪🏾 we go again on Sunday #Gemainsamsindwirlask ⚫️⚪️ #GodIsTheReason pic.twitter.com/8DGlVIy6Ef — Samuel Tetteh (@samuel_Tetteh29) July 26, 2018

