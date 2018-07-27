This gut has just disgraced nigeria and the us are stupid for even letting him on the plane. to slow. jus hang him and get it over and done with. GOSH.By: Unable to
This gut has just disgraced nigeria and the us are stupid for even letting him on the plane. to slow. jus hang him and get it over and done with. GOSH.By: Unable to
Bafetimbi Gomis Welcomes Andre Ayew To Fenerbahçe SK
French international, Bafetimbi Gomis has welcomed Ghana international, Andre Ayew to Turkey ahead of his imminent switch to Fenerbahçe SK.
Ayew has agreed a season-long loan from Swansea City to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe SK.
The Black Stars deputy captain landed in Istanbul on Thursday night to seal the switch but will have to undergo a medical on Friday before the deal is signed.
And as the Ghanaian move to the Yellow-Navy Blues lads looks imminent, French striker Bafetimbi Gomis took to his Twitter handle to welcome the former Olympique Marseille ace to the country.
Gomis and Ayew were teammates at Swansea City during the 2015/2016 season.