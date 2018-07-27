Bafetimbi Gomis Welcomes Andre Ayew To Fenerbahçe​​​​​​​ SK

French international, Bafetimbi Gomis has welcomed Ghana international, Andre Ayew to Turkey ahead of his imminent switch to Fenerbahçe SK.

Ayew has agreed a season-long loan from Swansea City to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe SK.

The Black Stars deputy captain landed in Istanbul on Thursday night to seal the switch but will have to undergo a medical on Friday before the deal is signed.

And as the Ghanaian move to the Yellow-Navy Blues lads looks imminent, French striker Bafetimbi Gomis took to his Twitter handle to welcome the former Olympique Marseille ace to the country.

Welcome @AyewAndre to one of the most beautiful countries in the world, where life is good.



Do not go wrong. Let’s meet at Florya, it will make you less traffic.😉 — Bafétimbi Gomis (@BafGomis) July 26, 2018

Gomis and Ayew were teammates at Swansea City during the 2015/2016 season.