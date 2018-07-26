PICTURES: Andre Ayew Arrives In Turkey To Seal Fenerbahçe Move

Black Stars deputy captain, Andre Ayew have arrived in Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe SK move.

The former BBC player of the year award winner is joining the Turkish outfit from Championship side Swansea City.

The Turkish giants will also have the option to purchase Ayew on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

The Swans re-signed Ayew from West Ham in a club-record deal in January 31 on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 28-year-old forward returned to Wales having left the Swans to join the Hammers for £20.5 million 18 months earlier.

Ayew, older brother of Swans frontman Jordan, first moved to SA1 from Marseille in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer.

Swansea, who are set to lower their wage bill are also on the verge of losing Jordan Ayew after Celtic and Leicester City in race to sign the Ghana striker.

Ayew made 12 appearances in his second spell at Swansea City without a goal.

Below are the pictures:

