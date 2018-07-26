All Set For 9th African Armwrestling Championship In Accra

The Hathiramani Sports Hall will be the action spot this weekend as the 9th African Armwrestling Championship takes off from Thursday 26th July to Sunday 29th July 2018.

10 countries are expected to participate in the championship which has medals at stake as well as bragging rights.

Already officials from the World Armwrestling body and African Armwrestling Federation are in Ghana for the event, and they called on the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah and his vice Paul Atchoe.

All officials have arrived and the Hathiramani Sports Hall is set for the championship with the Malian team reporting first.

According to Charles Osei Asibey, he is looking forward to a very successful event that can make the officials glad that Ghana can be chosen to host the world championship, which can also boost tourism and business in Ghana and Africa.

Meanwhile, some of the companies like T.T. Brothers and Kofikrom Pharmacy have presented some of their products to the organisers of the championship.