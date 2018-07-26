Kenichi Promises To Beat AS Vita Club In Congo

Aduana Stars head coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has promised to lead his side to DR Congo and beat AS Vita Club. Ghana’s remaining representative in the continental competition will come up against the Congolese club on Sunday in their fourth group game of the ongoing CAF Confederations Cup.

Ahead of that game, the Japanese tactician who took charge of the Dormaa based club barely a month ago has promised to lead his charges and bring back the crucial three points to Ghana.

“I will promise that we will bring the three points back. We have done everything possible including change of captaincy to bring the three points back”, he said in an interview with Dormaa FM.

Having already played three matches in the group stages, the Fire Boys find themselves third on the log with four points.

The Dormaa based club have managed to secure one win, one draw and one loss so far. They lost to ASEC Mimosas in their group opener before drawing at home to Raja Casablanca in a game that ended three all at their home grounds.

The last game they played was against AS Vita club and it is the game they won to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive.

Kenichi in the same interview highlighted that there are a lot of areas they had to approve and fortunately they have addressed most of those areas. He also admits that there has not been enough time so it is not every area that they can improve but they have improved the most important ones.

The former Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak gaffer also called on supporters to rally behind the team as they travel for such an important match.

He cited that even though most of the club’s supporters will be travelling to Congo to support the team, they can show their support to the team by rooting for them to win and demanding of them to return with the three maximum points. According to him if that is done it will motivate the players to push on and play well on Sunday to get the three points.

Currently on the group standings, Raja Casablanca sits top of the table with five points followed by AS Vita Club with four points. Aduana Stars comes next on third of the log with four points just as the team in second.

ASEC Mimosas sits at the bottom of the table with three points. As it stands now all four things have a good chance of qualifying to the knockout stage. It all depends on the points they are able to accrue in their remaining three fixtures.