MOYS Suspends Support To National Supporters Groups

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have withdrawn their support for various national supporters group.

In a statement signed and released by the Public Relations Officer, Elvis Adjei Baah, the Ministry have taken a cue from the Australia visa scandal that brought reproach to the country during the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and the impending reforms for Ghana football after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary that has exposed the rot in Ghana football.

Ahead of the 2018 U-20 FIFA Women's Cup in France, the Ministry confirmed that they will make an effort to organize supporters in France to cheer the team during the tournament.

However, the Ministry indicated that they recognize the importance of the various supporters groups but the reforms will bring a proper arrangement for travelling to match venues.

Below is the full statement...

