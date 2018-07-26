Andre Ayew To Hit The Ground Running At Fenerbahce, All Bags Packed

Ghana striker Andre Ayew has demonstrated his big desire to hit the ground running at Fenerbahce as he has packed all his bags in the UK to begin his career in Turkey, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Ayew, who is joining Fenerbahce on a season-long loan, will not return to the get his personal belongings in the UK after his medicals, showing that he is confident he will pass the health checks.

He has packed all his key belongings in the UK indicating that he is ready to start his career at the Turkish side immediately he pens the contract on Friday.

