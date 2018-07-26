modernghana logo

Cobbina, Atinga Mark Debuts For KF Tirana In Pre-Season Win Over KF Apolonia

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian duo Winful Cobbina and Vincent Atinga marked their debuts for KF Tirana as they defeated KF Apolonia Fier 2-0 in a pre-season training match.

The former Hearts of Oak pair joined the Albanian giants a fortnight ago ahead of the coming season.

The duo have already hit the ground running in the side's training which informed coach Ze Maria to hand them their debuts against the Albanian second-tier side.

The pair exhibited sheer class to help the Blue and White lads won 2-0.

They both enjoyed full throttle of the match.

