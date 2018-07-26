South African Side Chippa United End Interest In Ghanaian Midfielder Bernard Morrison

South African side Chippa United have ended their interest in Bernard Morrison after the Ghanaian embarrassed the club in a public rejection over a proposed move to the club.

The South African side they are no longer interested in the 25-year-old, who labelled the reports from the Eastern Cape outfit of signing him as 'fake news'.

United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has been left disappointed in Morrison's comments and has decided against the move.

"Orlando Pirates duo Bernard Morrison and Thabo Matlaba will no longer be joining Chippa United as previously indicated," read a statement from Chippa.

"The clubs had reached an agreement that Morrison and Matlaba were to join Chippa United on loan, hence the announcement was by the Club.

"Following the negative reports in the media regarding the move of Matlaba and Morrison, it was decided by all parties involved that the loan agreements be terminated.

"Morrison has since been released from his contract at Orlando Pirates, with Matlaba opting to stay with the Sea Robbers and fight for his position in the team."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com