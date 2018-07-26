Yaw Ampofo Ankrah Urges Ghanaians To Register For the Big Millennium Marathon 2018 And Win Attractive Prizes

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, an ambassador of the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon has urged Ghanaians to register and run in the mega sporting event coming up on September 22, 2018.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, he said the Millennium Marathon 2018 is coming up live at the historic Black Star Square and wants people to join and participate.

According to him, registration for the marathon is free, but anyone who wants to win the special raffle with the Nissan Kicks SUV at stake must register on his or her mobile phone via *800*17# with 50ghc credit to qualify for the mini raffles and stand the chance of winning the mini raffles draw and main draw.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, a popular TV Sports Personality said the Big Millennium Marathon 2018 is to boost healthy living lifestyles, tourism, and the economy.

He stressed that many tourists and foreigners would be coming to see the historic sites of the city of Accra, so people should try to clean their environments.

Yaw Anpofo Ankrah also welcomed former captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah who has joined the host of ambassadors like Joselyn Dumas, Nana Aba Anamuah, Akoto De Gross, Roddy, Mariam Ismail from Tanzania and others.

Meanwhile, the next Mini Raffle Draw has been fixed for Saturday at Whirlpool at La.

So far, people have won flat screen television sets, laptops, printers, USB, microwaves, deep freezers, refrigerators and other fantastic prizes.

In another development, more companies, schools, churches and keep fit groups have expressed interest to participate in this year’s event.

This year, the organisers of the Millennium Marathon expect over 10,000 runners, and there are going to be surprised on the day, September 22. 2018, when a big bazaar for sponsors and supporters would be held for them to display their products and also exhibit their services.

Some of the companies who are backing the Big Millennium Marathon are Twellium Industries, Japan Motors, Allianz Insurance, Unilever, Wigal, Whirlpool, Papaye, Accra Mall, Impact Clinic, Beautiful Beneath, Can-West. Royal Habits, Garmain, Blue Skies, NLA, MenzGold, Emirates, ddp and Elite Sports.